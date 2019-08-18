DILLER--Leonard, PhD. Dr. Leonard Diller passed away at his home in New York City on August 16. Dr. Diller was a pioneer in the field of rehabilitation psychology. In his more than fifty- year distinguished career, he was chief of psychology at the Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine and Research Professor at New York University School of Medicine. An expert in treating head injuries, he traveled across the world to share new techniques, including working with Israeli soldiers injured in the 1973 Yom Kippur war. He was a graduate of Yeshiva Torah Vodaas in Brooklyn, City College of New York and received his PhD from New York University. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Mirjam Mathe, his sister Toby Malzberg, his children Wendy Diller, Matthew Diller, Matthew's wife Kit Kennedy, Wendy's former husband, Robert Brill and his five grandchildren, Alexander, Gabriel and Natalya Brill and Michael and Peter Diller. He is also survived by his former wife Dr. Juliet C. Diller, as well as his relatives in the Mathe, Blass, Kelin and Malzberg families. Funeral services will be held at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan at noon on Monday, August 19. Contact family for Shiva information. May his memory be a blessing.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 18, 2019