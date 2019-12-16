Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Drucker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1933 - 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leonard "Lenny" Drucker (86) of Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, December 14th, 2019.



Lenny was born and raised in Brooklyn and after attending Jefferson High School, he served as a ParaMedic in the Air Force. He also played on the Air Force football team. After Lenny's honorable discharge, he had a career in sales.



Lenny was an active member of Beth Shalom v'Emeth Reform Temple (formerly known as Temple Beth Emeth), where he served as President for many years. He was also very involved with both the Temple Youth Group and Brotherhood. As one of the oldest standing Temple members, Lenny leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and friendship.



Lenny is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Tillie (Korman) Drucker. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 65 years, Elaine (Sackowitz) Drucker, daughters Nadine Drucker Antopol and Leslie Drucker, son-in-law Alan Antopol, and granddaughters Samantha and Jessica Antopol. Lenny also leaves behind his sister Joyce and brother-in-law George Millman, his niece and nephew as well as their partners, and two great-nieces. Lenny will be sorely missed.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18th at Weinstein, Garlick, & Kirschenbaum Chapels located at 1153 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11230 at 12pm. Burial will follow at New Montefiore Cemetery located at 1180 Wellwood Ave, West Babylon, NY 11704 with Shiva during the following days. Please contact the family directly for information on the Shiva. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leonard "Lenny" Drucker (86) of Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, December 14th, 2019.Lenny was born and raised in Brooklyn and after attending Jefferson High School, he served as a ParaMedic in the Air Force. He also played on the Air Force football team. After Lenny's honorable discharge, he had a career in sales.Lenny was an active member of Beth Shalom v'Emeth Reform Temple (formerly known as Temple Beth Emeth), where he served as President for many years. He was also very involved with both the Temple Youth Group and Brotherhood. As one of the oldest standing Temple members, Lenny leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and friendship.Lenny is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Tillie (Korman) Drucker. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 65 years, Elaine (Sackowitz) Drucker, daughters Nadine Drucker Antopol and Leslie Drucker, son-in-law Alan Antopol, and granddaughters Samantha and Jessica Antopol. Lenny also leaves behind his sister Joyce and brother-in-law George Millman, his niece and nephew as well as their partners, and two great-nieces. Lenny will be sorely missed.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18th at Weinstein, Garlick, & Kirschenbaum Chapels located at 1153 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11230 at 12pm. Burial will follow at New Montefiore Cemetery located at 1180 Wellwood Ave, West Babylon, NY 11704 with Shiva during the following days. Please contact the family directly for information on the Shiva. Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close