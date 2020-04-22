GREENBERG--Leonard. The world lost an extraordinary man today who was universally loved and admired by all who knew him. Leonard Greenberg, age 95, passed peacefully out of this life due to presumed COVID-19 on April 20, 2020 in Philadelphia. Leonard was unfailingly loyal, generous, and compassionate, always endeavored to be helpful to others, and had a consistently agreeable and positive attitude. Those wonderful traits served him well throughout his life. He was a loving son who from earliest childhood cared for his ill parents, a decorated Veteran of WWII who fought in the Bulge, a talented engineer, a beloved and gifted elementary school principal at P.S. 121 in Queens, NY, and an exceptionally loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Leonard reveled in everything life offered, especially theatre, music, art, reading, traveling, and food. Everyone who met him was instantly taken with his genuinely engaging manner and his authentic interest in and concern for others. He was endlessly and vocally appreciative of those who, at the end of his life, nobly cared for him. He was a true mensch and a blessing and he will be terribly missed. Leonard was predeceased by his beloved wife, Natalie, and is survived by his daughters, Dr. Rise Kass and Susan (Steven) Gold, his grandchildren Hannah (Benji) Jack, Jacob Gold, Matthew Gold, and Remy (Scott) Salmon, and his great-granddaughter Norah Jack. Private funeral to be held Friday, April 24 at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Queens.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2020