KAMINER--Leonard, was a lucky guy. He was born in the Bronx where he lived until he retired and moved to Lakewood, NJ to enjoy his retirement at Four Seasons...in the suburbs near the ocean as he always imagined. He was drafted into the Army during peacetime and was proud to serve his country. He married the love of his life Gloria, with whom he celebrated their 61st Anniversary last year. He had two children who adored him, Nina (Allen Cohen) and Craig (Debbie Kaminer), whom he first taught math skills, and later, business skills. He was an amazing father who worked tirelessly to make sure his kids had the best of everything. He was so proud of his two amazing grandsons Philip and Barrett, both of whom visited their "Poppy" just last week, bringing him great joy. And he had Hanna, his sweet Havanese, who kept him young these last eight years. He lived to 86 without serious complications. Even when he had a heart attack last month, he survived it, sailed through stenting and vascular surgery and was well on the road to recovery when his luck finally ran out. But we are lucky to have shared those amazing 86 years with him and will miss him terribly. He now joins his parents Fannie and Philip, his sisters Estelle Baimel and Anne Leventhal, and his nephew Allan Leventhal in one last Kaminer family reunion. Godspeed Poppy and may you always Rest In Peace. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, January 2nd, 2019 at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Lakewood.



