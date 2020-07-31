LEONARD KOROTZER

KOROTZER--Leonard Jerry. We lost our beloved Lenny on July 12, 2020. Leonard Jerry Korotzer aka Lenny Roberts was born to Jean and Alexander Korotzer on August 8, 1929 in the Bronx, New York. Just after school he joined the Army. When he got out he began teaching dance lessons at the Concord Hotel in the Catskills. Soon after he entered the garment industry working for Craig's and Margo's. The industry brought him to Houston, Texas where he lived the remainder of his life. He met and married Gail Giachini Hardy. She encouraged him to go to college. Off he went to University of Houston where he received his PHD in Marketing. Soon after he became a college professor at the same University. He was a Master Bridge player and a member of American Contract Bridge League. He also wrote three books on the subject of playing Bridge. He fell in love with Latin music and loved to go out dancing. He enjoyed cooking multicultural dishes and honored his Jewish heritage by sharing dishes he had growing up with at home. He was an excellent cook. He was also an avid traveler going to Europe and on many cruises. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Rader, stepdaughter, Cynthia Hardy, daughter Sue Jedeh, step- grandson Jorn Hardy, Martha Arizola dear friend of the family for 37 years, niece Lynn Martin of New Jersey, cousins Robert and Judy Michaels of Philadelphia. In his later years he was well taken care of by Sue Jedeh, Martha Arizola, Holly Rader and Cynthia Hardy. He was preceded in death by parents Jean and Alexander Korotzer, brother Steven Micheals of New York and sister Lucielle Zaback of Arizona. His silliness and Henny Youngman jokes will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to MD Anderson Cancer Hospital.





