LITT--Leonard, passed away at 85 on March 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. He was surrounded by loved ones at his passing. Leonard was born to Samuel and Elsie Litt on December 25, 1934 in New York City. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mona, their children, Jacquelyn (and her husband, James) of New Brunswick, NJ, Lynne of Santa Monica, CA, and Jonathan of Greenwich, CT, and four grandchildren, Elliot, Dylan, Carly and Chloe. Leonard operated a business in Manhattan's Garment District and focused on real estate development when he and Mona moved to Southern California in the 1980s. He was a passionate sailor on both coasts. Leonard was a devoted husband, father and grandfather -- loving, generous and supportive -- and was adored by his wife, children and grandchildren. He touched them and his many friends with his love, patience and sense of humor. He was loved and will be missed by all. If you would like to make a tribute to Lenny, please consider a donation to the Jewish Home of Los Angeles: 7150 Tampa Ave., Reseda, CA 91335 (company.lajh.org/donate/tribute-cards.asp).
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 30, 2020