MASON--Leonard S., age 85, of Floral Park, NY, Boynton Beach, FL and former resident of Merrick, NY, died peacefully on October 13 after a long illness. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Louise; his devoted children, Linda Mason Ross (Sean) and Harold Mason; and granddaughters, Sofia, Annabel, and Alessandra. Son of the late Esther and Morris (Mac) Mason. A proud graduate of Erasmus Hall High School and CCNY (Baruch). In his 50-year career as a CPA he specialized in not-for-profits including many prominent cultural organizations. His firm also represented varied New York City businesses and individuals. He was an avid collector of antiques, active in Temple Beth Am, and a lifelong New York Giants fan. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions to . Services: 1pm, October 16 at Guttermans, 8000 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury.



