MINZER--Leonard, M.D. The Medical Staff of Maimonides Medical Center is deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Leonard Minzer. He was an internist with the Department of Medicine at Maimonides Medical Center for over 45 years. He was a very caring man and always had a smile for whoever he came into contact with. He will be sorely missed by all his colleagues, patients and friends. Sincere condolences are extended to his entire family. Edward Chapnick, MD, Pres; Harry Adler, MD, Pres-Elect; Monica Ghitan, MD, Secy; Juan Kupferman, MD, Treas; George Neiderman, MD, Past-Pres
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 8, 2019