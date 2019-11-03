LEONARD ORLAND

Obituary
ORLAND--Leonard. Died peacefully at home on October 31, 2019. Husband of Joan Wexler, father, stepfather and grandfather. Distinguished Law Professor at the University of Connecticut. Teacher, scholar, sculptor and a man of endless curiosity and learning. Think of him the next time you want to have a sparkling conversation about art, politics, opera, ballet or film. He will be sorely missed. Funeral services at noon on Monday, November 4, at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 West 76th St., NYC. Shiva will be at 205 State Street, Brooklyn, on Monday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and on Tuesday, November 5, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019
