ORLAND--Leonard. The Brooklyn Law School community mourns the loss of Leonard Orland, husband of Joan Wexler, dean and president emerita of the law school. Orland was Oliver Ellsworth Professor of Law Emeritus at the University of Connecticut School of Law, where he taught for more than 30 years. He was an internationally recognized expert in the field of corporate criminal law with broad experience as a practitioner, mediator, consultant, scholar, and public servant. He authored 12 books and many law review articles. He taught courses in corporate criminal liability, white-collar crime, criminal procedure, antitrust, and criminal law. Orland served as a consultant and advisor to several government agencies, including the Federal Courts Study Committee, the United States Department of Justice, the United States Sentencing Commission, and the federal district and circuit judges of the Second Circuit. He also was a consultant to state and federal correctional administrators. He was a member of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany appellate tribunal to review claims compensation for Holocaust survivors. We extend our deepest sympathy to Dean and President Emerita Wexler and her family. Francis J. Aquila '83, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Michael T. Cahill, President, Joseph Crea Dean, and Professor of Law



