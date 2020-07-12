LEONARD RIVKIN

RIVKIN--Leonard Lambert Esquire, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 10 at the age of 95. Leonard lived a life that most people only aspire to create. He grew up in Far Rockaway, NY and attended the University of Virginia, where after one semester, he enlisted in the United States Army to defend his country in World War II. A year later, he came home with a Silver Star from President Roosevelt and two Purple Hearts. Resuming his studies at the University of Virginia, he completed his undergraduate work and law school in three short years. Leonard returned to his Long Island roots to open a solo law practice in Freeport, NY, which over the next 40 years grew into Rivkin, Radler, LLP, the largest suburban law firm in the United States. Leonard gained fame in numerous high profile litigations, including Franklin National Bank and Agent Orange, as detailed in his professional memoir, "May it Please the Court." Leonard was married to Lenore (deceased) for 35 years and they raised two children Janet (Zuckerman) and John. Leonard thereafter married Betty (deceased) for 26 years. Leonard was an adored brother to Judy Feldman (deceased), cherished and generous father to Janet (Joseph) and John (Nancy), beloved grandfather of Scott (Autumn), Matthew, Erika, Diana (Matthew) and Michael (Emily). He was a devoted stepfather to Douglas (Linda) and Robert Friedman, and beloved step-grandfather to Jessica (Adrian) and Rachel (Nate) Friedman. Len Rivkin loved life and he lived it to the fullest with an infectious charisma and zeal that reflected his belief he could accomplish anything he set out to do. His fierce desire to succeed empowered his loved ones to similarly strive to achieve their own personal goals. He leaves behind an indelible legacy of generosity, courage, service and leadership. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and the numerous lives he touched. The family will have a private graveside service and Shiva. Donations should be directed to Garden City Jewish Center.





