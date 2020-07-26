ROSEN--Dr. Leonard Saul. Died in Sarasota, FL on July 19, 2020, at home and in the arms of family, succumbing to a long fought illness. Born in Hoboken, NJ in 1933 to Ray and Morris Rosen, he was 87 years old at the time of his death. He and his wife Adelaide were in their 65th year of a loving marriage, they had three children with whom he loved to engage, cajole and dive deeply into the mysteries of life, a daughter-in-law whom he adored, and four grandchildren representing to him the satisfaction of a lifetime's work in healing the world. Although a homeowner in the Sarasota area for over 30 years and living there full-time since 2009, the place that was always "home" to Len was Woodcliff Lake, NJ. That was where he and Addie built their own house in 1965, raised a family, and lived for 44 years. Leonard's childhood was spent in North Bergen and Cliffside Park, NJ where he was high school valedictorian. Having studied piano at the Julliard School of Music preparatory department, his talent at the keyboard was a treasure pulled out only on rare occasions throughout his lifetime. He was elected to Phi Beta Kappa junior year at Rutgers University, became Vice President of Gamma Sigma fraternity, graduated summa cum laude, attended NYU College of Medicine and received his MD in 1954. Leonard served as physician in the New York National Guard for six years during his training and early practice years. From 1964 to 1996, Len was partner in Sharlin Radiological Associates at Pascack Valley Hospital (PVH), Westwood, NJ and in private practice in Hackensack, NJ. For many of those years, he served as president of Sharlin Associates. Leonard was board certified in Radiology in 1964 and received his fellowship in The American College of Radiology in 1977. Leadership roles in medicine included director of the Radiology Department at PVH, president of the general medical staff and president of the New Jersey State Radiology Society. In the early 1980's, he and Adelaide were founding partners of Fitness Institute in Paramus, NJ, which pioneered the concept of individualized physical fitness programs combined with physical therapy. Len and Addie traveled the world, visiting every continent; they sailed and often chose destinations that yielded new prizes for Addie's lifetime bird- watching list. Len was a serious photographer and built his own dark room. He enjoyed hiking, especially with his boys, Mark Rosenmoss, now of San Francisco, and Mitchell Rosen, now of Boston, and his beloved poodle Friskie. He had particularly fond memories of his hikes on Tom Jones Mountain in Harriman State Park. He took great pride in the fact that his daughter Robin Schuman of New York City and now his granddaughter Sophia Rosenmoss of San Francisco and Boston have followed him into medicine. Robin recently founded her own medical law consultancy firm and Sophia is in her third year of Boston University Medical School. His other grandchildren have also pursued careers that reflect Len's passions and sensibilities: Marissa Balonon-Rosen, a recent graduate of Texas Law, is a public defender in Manchester, NH; Peter Balonon-Rosen, of Brooklyn, is a producer within the Marketplace public radio organization and Naomi Rosenmoss, also of Brooklyn, having recently received her Bachelor's from Tulane University, is applying for joint JD/PhD programs in law and history. At this time, due to the COVID crisis, a funeral is not scheduled, but a memorial service will be planned for July, 2021. For those who would like to make a remembrance in Len's name, please consider a contribution to the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism, Sarasota, Florida, https://www.chj-sarasota.org
or to the ACLU.