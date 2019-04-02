SCHWALL--Leonard H., 92, of Highland Mills, NY, died March 30, 2019. Service: April 4, 2019, 11:00am, Monroe Temple of Liberal Judaism, Monroe, NY. Burial: To follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh, NY. Shiva: April 4th following burial, at the family home. Full obituary: www.WhiteandVenuto FuneralHome.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEONARD SCHWALL.
White & Venuto Funeral Home
188 N Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 562-6550
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2019