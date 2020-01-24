SHENGOLD--Leonard. Born December 5, 1925, died Stone Ridge, NY January 16, 2020, beside Margaret, his beloved wife of 71 years. Beloved father of Larry, Nina and David, father-in-law of Laurie, grandfather of Jeffrey, Maya and Marc. Eminent psychoanalyst, author (10 books including Soul Murder), former director of NYU Psychoanalytic, Army Air Force sergeant 1944-6, illustrator, opera lover. Donations (Marbletown First Aid Unit, Skaneateles Festival) appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 24, 2020