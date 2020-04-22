SPRINGER--Leonard. On April 21, 2020, Leonard 'Len' Springer passed away at age 90 having celebrated a life of hard work, good friends and as a caring family member. Lenny was devoted to his wife Myrna for 60 years prior to her passing four years ago. Father to Fred, Jay, Stacey and Matt. More than a father-in-law to Eileen, Lauren, Charles and Susan. Lenny shared his love of life and sage wisdom such as "do as many favors as you can in this world and ask for as few as you absolutely need" with his grandchildren Paul, Amy, Ilana, Greg, Colleen, Madeline, Ryan, Meryl, April and Madison. Lenny's hard work was admirable. Having grown up in the Depression, he started as a traveling salesman right out of high school and built and maintained numerous successful businesses. Later, offering his expertise to others as he spent over 15 years towards the end of his life volunteering for SCORE of NYC. While always speaking his mind, he respected others' good intentions. His friends were plentiful and shared his sense of humor, love of family and new experiences. Lenny valued his Jewish faith and shared the importance of having that faith with his children and congregants as he always maintained a strong connection with Ahavath Torah in Engelwood, NJ. Lenny will always be remembered as a father who loved his children, their spouses and his grandchildren endlessly. He had great long lived friendships. Those who were new to his life felt like they were friends forever. He lived his life as he wanted while being mindful of always taking care of his family and anyone else in his life who needed support or help. Never a word of thanks needed. Lenny left this world with no stone unturned. Hopefully knowing that his family is forever proud of him and grateful for what he brought to all of their lives and the lessons learned from watching him move through life's gifts and struggles. Lenny's children will be gathering graveside for a funeral. Please consider honoring Lenny's memory with a donation to one of the following organizations. SCORE NYC, Hebrew Home at Riverdale, Ahavath Torah in Englewood, NJ.



