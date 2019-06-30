WARREN--Leonard, MD PhD. Died April 1, 2019 at age 94. Husband of Eve; father of Daniel (Hannah Ginsborg), Kit (Mark O'Brien), Suzanne; grandfather of Noah, Will, and Naomi. Enjoyed a distinguished scientific career as Research Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, Institute Professor at the Wistar Institute, and summer researcher at the Marine Biological Laboratory. Born in Toronto to immigrant parents, received BA and MD from the University of Toronto and PhD in Biochemistry from MIT. At NIH for the next six years, during which he published a frequently-cited paper presenting a method for assaying sialic acid. From 1964 on, at the University of Pennsylvania, pursued influential research comparing glycoproteins in membranes of normal and malignant cells. In later years, an acclaimed biographer spotlighting under-recognized intellectual figures such as Joseph Leidy, Adele M. Fielde, Constantine Rafinesque and William Maclure. His remarkable intellectual curiosity and creativity inspired wide-ranging passions, including gardening, antique-clock repair, music and history. A brilliant, gentle man, maker of a perfect martini, he will be deeply missed.



