WEINBERGER--Leonard A. Of Brooklyn, NY, died peacefully on October 21, 2019 at age 89. Lenny was born January 4, 1930 to Rose and Nathan Weinberger. By age 23, he had finished a BA from NYU, a Masters from Columbia Teachers College, and a JD from Harvard Law School. He served in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed in Sendai, Japan. With his LAW initials, Lenny's career was preordained. He practiced law for 60 years, mostly in Queens County Family Court. Lenny loved his family, Jewish life, great food, the law, travel, and The New York Times. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dr. Sylvia Weinberger, his four children, Teddy (Sarah), Jessica (Ben), Everett, and Marissa (David), 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was the smartest and funniest person we knew, and the heart of our family. We will miss him dearly.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019