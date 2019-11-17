WOLF--Leonard M.D., Renowned Obstetrician and Gynecologist died in Jerusalem November 13th. Formerly of Belfast, Northern Ireland and New York City. Beloved husband of Batya Borowski and dear father of Melissa and Megan. Devoted son of Emma Wolf and deeply loved cousin and friend of Patricia Ross Weis, Robert Weis, Jennifer, Colleen, and Jonathan, adored nephew of Frances and Hymie Ross and Emanuel Goldman. A sculptor, opera devotee, and a voracious reader.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 17, 2019