ZIGELBAUM--Leonard. Beloved husband of the late Marcia Eitelberg, father to Nancy Zigelbaum and the late Wendie Ravner, father- in-law to Harvey Ravner and his wife Lynn. Adored grandfather of Marc Ravner and his wife Dana; Samantha Platt her husband Jordan. Loving great-grandfather of Mikayla and Whitney, Wes and Pierce. To our beloved Leonard Zigelbaum we bequeath an eternal flame of love and family endearment to the head of the family, who forged a spirit of love and commitment to family and friends alike.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2019