LEONARDA CRUCES

CRUCES--Leonarda Bella Sablay, born November 6, 1936, died July 11, 2020. Wife of Edgardo, mother to Madona (Gregory Mariano), Jovi and Robert, grandmother of Cameron and Collin. Dr. Sablay was born in the Philippines and graduated from the University of the Philippines. She worked as an anatomical and clinical pathologist at Montefiore Medical Center for over 47 years and was an Assistant Professor of Pathology at Albert EinsteinCollege of Medicine. Always-interested and ever-industrious, she gardened, traveled, and enjoyed time with family, friends and her cats in retirement; deeply disciplined and devoted, her legacy will always be tending to and regarding life with humility and humanity.





