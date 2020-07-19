1/
LEONE KUR
KUR--Leone, passed peacefully in her King of Prussia, PA home Sunday morning July 12. Predeceased by her husband Sam, parents Amelia and Morris Rosenblum and sister Iris Uslan. She is survived by her children Alan, Larry, Barbara Berger, son-in-law Mark and sister Jayne Schoss. six grandchildren eight great- grandchildren. Wonderful caregivers Rita, Yvette and Ommie who cared for her the last three years with love and respect. Donations may be made to her favorite charity. Memorial Sloan Kettering CancerCenter P.O. Box 27106 New York, New York 10087-7106.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
