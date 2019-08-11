ABRAMS--Leonia Greenfield, died peacefully on July 24, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. She celebrated her 100th birthday this last May. Painter, teacher, scholar. Deeply loved wife of Phillip C. Abrams (died 2006); mother of Marguerite Livingston (died 1989) and Susan Butler; sons-in-law Jay Butler and Ed Townsend; grandmother of Bill Livingston, Liza Livingston de Calderon, Meagan Butler and Jared Butler; great-grand- mother of Luiza and Cecilia Livingston and Marcelo and Rafael Calderon; sister of Barbara Solomon (died 1996) and aunt of Andrea Solomon. Lee was a modernist painter in a time of many barriers to women artists. Graduated Syracuse University and later earned degrees in Philosophy (Columbia) and Education (Hunter) and taught art to special needs students. She loved her parents' estate at Rock Hall, Colebrook, CT, biking in Central Park, and visiting museums with her grand and great-grandchildren and students. Lee was and is an inspiration to her family for her artistic skills, strength and independence of mind. A private memorial service will be held in West Granville, MA, in September.



