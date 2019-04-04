CHERTOFF--Leonora, on April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Loving mother of Andrew, Jane and Jeffrey and mother-in-law of Faith, Dan and Lynda. Amazing grandmother of Anne and David, Torey and Scott, David, Elizabeth, Samantha and Adam. Unbelievable great-grandmother of Rebecca Belle, Jack, Julia and Noah. Services Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11am at Sherman's Flatbush Memorial Chapel, 1283 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: EMJC.org, SteveGliddenFoundation.org, or for Performing Arts at BrooklynCollege Foundation. org.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEONORA CHERTOFF.
Sherman's Flatbush Memorial Chapel Inc
1283 Coney Island Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11230
(718) 377-7300
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 4, 2019