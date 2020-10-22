1932 - 2020

Religious of the Sacred Heart, Leontine O'Gorman, RSCJ, died October 10, 2020, in Atherton, California. Sister O'Gorman was born on August 9, 1932, in New York City, to Richard O'Gorman and Leontine Osanz O'Gorman. She graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Noroton, Connecticut, attended Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart, in New York City, and the University of Missouri in Rolla, Missouri. She entered the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1954 and made her Final Profession in Rome in 1962. Sister O'Gorman taught at Sacred Heart schools in Greenwich, Connecticut; Albany, New York; Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and at 91st Street in New York. She is most remembered for her tireless work with the underserved in Harlem and New York. In 1980, she took over the direction of the Fifth Avenue Community Center of Harlem where she developed educational programs and employment opportunities for inner-city youth and to fund-raise to sustain the center, which would occupy her for the rest of her active life. Sister O'Gorman is survived by her sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart. A funeral Mass for Sister O'Gorman will take place in the Oakwood Chapel in Atherton, California at a later date. To read the full obituary visit https://rscj.org/about/memoriam/leo

