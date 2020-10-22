1/1
Leontine O'Gorman, RSCJ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leontine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1932 - 2020
Religious of the Sacred Heart, Leontine O'Gorman, RSCJ, died October 10, 2020, in Atherton, California. Sister O'Gorman was born on August 9, 1932, in New York City, to Richard O'Gorman and Leontine Osanz O'Gorman. She graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Noroton, Connecticut, attended Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart, in New York City, and the University of Missouri in Rolla, Missouri. She entered the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1954 and made her Final Profession in Rome in 1962. Sister O'Gorman taught at Sacred Heart schools in Greenwich, Connecticut; Albany, New York; Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and at 91st Street in New York. She is most remembered for her tireless work with the underserved in Harlem and New York. In 1980, she took over the direction of the Fifth Avenue Community Center of Harlem where she developed educational programs and employment opportunities for inner-city youth and to fund-raise to sustain the center, which would occupy her for the rest of her active life. Sister O'Gorman is survived by her sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart. A funeral Mass for Sister O'Gorman will take place in the Oakwood Chapel in Atherton, California at a later date. To read the full obituary visit https://rscj.org/about/memoriam/leo
ntine-ogorman-rscj.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lisa Terneus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved