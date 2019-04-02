Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEOPOLD KOZLOWSKI. View Sign

KOZLOWSKI--Leopold. It is with sorrow that we note the death of composer, conductor, musical arranger, pianist and actor, Leopold (Poldzio) Kleinman-Kozlowski, March 12, 2019 in Krakow, Poland. Our cousin was a beloved leader and touchstone in the renaissance of klezmer music having survived the Shoah. Poldzio's spirit and musical knowledge infused the Esther Rachel Kaminska State Jewish Theater, the Roma Gypsy ensemble, a Polish version of Fiddler on the Roof, Kawalerowicz's film Austeria, Polish sequences of ABC's Winds of War and the Gypsy sequences of Skolimowski's film Torrents of Spring. Poldzio also played an investor in Schindler's List and appeared with Itzhak Perlman in PBS's In the Fiddler's House. Poldzio was born into a long line of klezmer musicians in Przemyslany, a Polish town near Lviv a hundred years ago. As he told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, "Genuine Jewish music isn't a melody - it's a story, the story of what is in the heart." The Bernson Family The Kayne Family The Levy Family The Lichtenstein Family



