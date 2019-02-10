Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEROY IMBER. View Sign





IMBER -- Leroy. On February 4, 2019, Leroy "Roy" Stuart Imber, passed away in his home at age 87. He is survived by his loving wife Alice and his children, Susan (Arthur) Aronoff, Bruce Imber, Mitchell (Marci) Imber, Felisa (Rich) Wyman and Glenn Goldstein. He was Pop Pop to his grandchildren Jason Berman, Erin (James) Welsh, Andrew (Niki) Imber, Carly Imber, Alexander and Jonas Wyman, Savannah and Hailey Goldstein and great-grandsons Max and Samuel Welsh as well as many nieces and nephews. Roy was born in Manhattan to his parents, Mildred and Jack Imber, on September 11, 1931. He grew up in Far Rockaway and graduated from Syracuse University and then served in the Army in Japan during the Korean War . After returning home, he started a family, and joined his father's music retail business. Over the years, Roy led the growing business - Record World/ TSS into a 90-store chain that spanned the East Coast. What made him so special was that he was an affable gentleman in what was then known to be a rough-and- tumble business. He was well- liked and respected by vendors, competitors, and employees. His easy smile and common touch made him equally comfortable on the sales floor and in the boardroom. After retiring in 1992 to the Hamptons with Alice, he pursued his twin passions of boating and golf. These activities gave him an opportunity to build on his vast circle of friends. He led an active and fulfilling life until his last few weeks. Donations in Roy's memory can be made to East End Hospice, Westhampton Beach, NY or the . Published in The New York Times on Feb. 10, 2019

