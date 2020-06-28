CRYSTAL--Les. Westchester Community College Foundation mourns the loss of Board member Les Crystal. His wisdom and gentle guidance brought prestige and recognition to the College through his ability to encourage noted luminaries, such as Henry Kissinger, Bill Clinton, and Madeline Albright, to speak on campus. He raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Foundation, as well as the reputation of the college, and gained us new friends and supporters.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store