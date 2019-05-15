KAUFMAN--Les. 73 years old of Emerson, NJ, passed away suddenly at his home on May 13th. He is pre-deceased by his parents Morris and Florence Kaufman and survived by his wife Donna, sons Joshua and Adam, sister Deena Weintraub (nee Kaufman), daughter-in-law Amy Seise and grandchildren Cooper and Tucker Seise. Les lived and loved passionately and without regrets. His kindness, compassion and generosity touched too many to count and his loss leaves a void in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to Congregation B'nai Israel in Emerson, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on May 15, 2019