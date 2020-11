Or Copy this URL to Share

FISHMAN--Lesley Ross. We mourn the passing of our longtime friend and traveling companion. Lesley was a joy to be with, always elegant, interesting and passionate. We'll sorely miss her, and we extend our love and support to her devoted husband, Herb, and her wonderful step son, Michael. Cathy, Lou, Helen and Joe





