GIMBEL--Lesley. The Board of Directors, Officers, and Staff of Lighthouse Guild note with great sadness the passing of Lesley Gimbel, wife of our esteemed board member and friend Tom Gimbel. Our deepest condolences are extended to Tom, her husband of 41 years, and the entire Gimbel family. James M. Dubin, Chairman, Board of Directors Calvin W. Roberts, MD, President & CEO Lighthouse Guild





