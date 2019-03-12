MANDEL--Lesley. Friends near and far mourn the passing of our friend, sister and colleague Lesley Mandel on March 8, 2019. A keystone of our communities in New York City, Fire Island Pines and Palm Springs, she lives on in our hearts and in our memories. Donations in her memory may be made to: The Pines Foundation, PO Box 5305, Fire Island Pines, NY 11782 or Email: [email protected]
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 12, 2019