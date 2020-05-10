LESLIE ANN POPE
1954 - 2020
POPE--Leslie Ann, died May 6, 2020 with her beloved husband Doug at her side at their home in Venice, CA. Born June 2, 1954 in Bowling Green, KY, Leslie got her B.A. from Antioch College. She moved to New York City in 1979 to begin a career in film. A much sought-after Set Decorator, Leslie worked on more than 50 films and was Oscar nominated for her work on Seabiscuit. Leslie was an adored friend, family member and mentor. Leslie and Doug had a 30-year love affair that brought them great joy. In addition to her husband, Doug Fischer, Leslie leaves behind a sister, Janet, brother, William, devoted nieces and nephews and four generations of Pope, Browning, Fischer and Lloyd- George families. A celebration of Leslie's life will be held in the future. The family requests donations in Leslie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Sister Study, and Planned Parenthood.


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
