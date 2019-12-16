BARSHOP--Leslie. Born May 5, 1950. Beloved husband of 46 years to Ronnie, Cherished mother of Allison Fridman (Russell), Ryan Barshop (Jenny), and Megan Laitman (Benny). Adored grandmother of Anneliese Lebow and Lucy Laitman and special stepgrandmother to Julia and Josh Fridman. Private ceremony and interment. Donations can be made in Leslie's memory to The Actor's Fund. Leslie was a friend to all. She loved deeply and sincerely. There is more love in this world because she was here.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 16, 2019