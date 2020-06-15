LESLIE BERLOWITZ
BERLOWITZ--Leslie Cohen. Loving mother of Sarah Arron and husband Joseph of San Mateo, CA, adored grandmother of Eleanor and Walter, and sister of Gary Cohen of New York. Former President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, she contributed to a behind-the-scenes role as a leader in the national humanities community while building the prominence of the 240-year-old international learned society. She passed away on June 13, 2020.  


Published in New York Times on Jun. 15, 2020.
