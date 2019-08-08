DREYER--Leslie. On August 6th, 2019 we said goodbye to brilliant friend, father and husband Leslie Dreyer. He was a talented violinist and a whip-smart writer with a huge heart and a devilish sense of humor. He played violin at the Metropolitan Opera for over 40 years, and also fondly remembered playing at the Copa Cabana (with Frank Sinatra) and at Radio City Musical Hall. A Brooklyn native, he lived in New York City most of his life. He loved sushi, cats, and literature. Les was born to Ruth Aronoff in 1930. Husband to Margaret, father of Nicole and Ruthie. In bocca al Lupo, Les. We love you.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 8, 2019