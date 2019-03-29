FIRTH--Leslie M., 73, of New York City, passed away March 22, 2019 at The Dawn Greene Hospice at Mary Manning Walsh Home. Her funeral will be held at The Church of Saint Paul the Apostle, corner of Columbus Avenue and West 60th Street, Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the ASPCA or any charity that assists animals.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LESLIE FIRTH.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2019