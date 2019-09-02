GELB--Leslie H. The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) mourns the passing of Dr. Leslie H. Gelb, CFR's president emeritus and longtime member. A Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times correspondent and senior official in the Departments of State and Defense, Dr. Gelb dedicated his life to the study and practice of foreign policy. As president of the Council from 1993 to 2003, Dr. Gelb modernized the institution to reflect the new realities of the post-Cold War era. The numerous new programs he instituted remain a hallmark of the Council and a symbol of his enduring impact on the institution. He will be dearly missed. CFR offers its heartfelt condolences to his wife, Judy, and their three children. David M. Rubenstein, Chairman Richard N. Haass, President



