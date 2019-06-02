Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Getz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GETZ--Leslie. Leslie Getz, a widely known, valued, and admired member of New York City dance community, passed away peacefully with the love of her life, Donald McDonagh, beside her on January 20, 2019 after a brief but courageous struggle with cancer. Daughter of Stanford Alumni, Robert Patterson Getz and Marian Barnes Getz, Leslie was born on April 28, 1945 and grew up in Palo Alto, CA. At an early age, Leslie developed a fascination, passion, and devotion to ballet and began attending performances, and collecting dance books and publications that ultimately became the Getz Dance Library, a collection of more than six thousand two hundred distinct books, periodicals, and other documents and dance ephemera. It is believed to be one of the largest private collections in the world. She also created, edited, and published Attitudes and Arabesques, a monthly newsletter of worldwide dance periodicals and publications. The three great loves of Leslie's life were Don, dance, and cats. Leslie is survived by her loving husband Donald McDonagh. Her favorite quote that she wished to be printed: "God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference." (Reinhold Niebuhr)



