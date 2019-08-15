KUENNE--Leslie Vought. 58, of Princeton, NJ, and Shelburne, VT, died at home on August 12 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Loving wife of Christopher and devoted mother to Peter, William, Matthew, and Olivia, who died in 1997. Daughter of Barbara Vought Harbach and Peter Vought; Studied Biology at UC San Diego and Genetics at Sarah Lawrence. Past president of McCarter Theatre Center's Board of Trustees. Also survived by sisters Victoria and Annie Vought, Pam Harley, Lisa Setos. Funeral is Saturday, August 17, 4pm at Trinity Church, Princeton. Gifts to Olivia and Leslie Rainbow Foundation c/o Brown Brothers Harriman, PWM-5th Floor, 140 Broadway, NY, NY 10005.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 15, 2019