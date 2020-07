Or Copy this URL to Share

MUNDJER--Leslie, age 79, passed away peacefully in Brooklyn where she grew up, following a brief illness, on July 27, 2020. Loving wife of John. Beloved mother of Andy (Mary Beth) and Julie. Sister of David. Proud grandmother of Sam, Olivia and Willa.





