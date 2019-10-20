LESLIE SEGAL

SEGAL--Leslie A., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died of complications from Parkinson's Disease on October 17, 2019. Born in Philadelphia on May 12, 1934, he served two years in the United States Army and graduated from Philadelphia College of Art. After starting Texico Topics and Madison Avenue magazines, he co-founded Corporate Annual Reports, Inc., subsequently Addison. He served on many design juries and taught at Parsons School of Design. He leaves his wife, Barbara, daughter, Madeline Tenenbaum (David Tenenbaum), son, Aaron (Deborah Gershenowitz), and six grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 20, 2019
