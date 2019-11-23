WEITZMAN--Leslie Lowenbraun, on November 21, 2019, after a long illness. Leslie, born in Queens, NY, the daughter of Solomon and Florence Lowenbraun, was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and sister-in-law. She graduated from The Pennsylvania State University Phi Beta Kappa and received her law degree from Fordham University. For 43 years, Leslie was a securities lawyer at Smith Barney, Sullivan & Cromwell, Skadden Arps and Deutsche Bank. Leslie was a multi-talented "perfectionist" known for her amateur portrait photography. Leslie never let her illness slow her down; she continued to work full time and was a pillar of strength and dignity. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey, son Andrew (Marie), daughter, Bethany, grandson, Benjamin, sisters Dale (Chuck) and Cathy (Bob). Services Sunday 11am at Temple Emanu-El, Fifth Avenue at 65th St.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 23, 2019