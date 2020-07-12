LESTER KAYE

KAYE--Lester Marvin. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Lester Marvin Kaye of Brooklyn, New York. He died peacefully on June 29 at home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at the age of 93. He was a longtime resident of Southampton, New York. Lester is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda, sons, Arthur, Jon (Bonnie), Christopher, and his daughter, Heather Kaye Nussbaum (Ross), five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A veteran, friend, role model and mentor to many, and a true automobile man, he will be greatly missed by all his family and countless friends. The Kaye Family





