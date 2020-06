Or Copy this URL to Share

ANDERSON--Lewis, Jr., age 76, of Manhattan passed away on May 28, 2020. He served in the Vietnam War as 1st Lt. and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Lewis is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jenise; his two children: Kerri and Martin; his grandson: Morgan; and his brother: Robert.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store