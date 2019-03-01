Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEWIS ARON. View Sign





ARON--Dr. Lewis, The community of the New York University Postdoctoral Program in Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis (NYU Postdoc) mourns the passing of its beloved program director Lewis Aron, PhD, ABPP. "Lew" died on February 28, 2019, at the age of 66 following a long battle with cancer. An eminent psychologist-psychoanalyst, he earned his doctorate from St. John's University and his certificate of specialization in psychoanalysis from NYU Postdoc. He served as leader of NYU Postdoc for 21 years and developed an educational center for psychoanalysis that has achieved both national and international prominence. His 39-year career included 28 academic and visiting faculty appointments and 32 editorial and administrative positions both at home and abroad. His extraordinary scholarly record includes 14 books and 112 articles and book chapters. Several of them - most notably "A Meeting of the Minds: Mutuality in Psychoanalysis; A Psychotherapy for the People: Toward a Progressive Psychoanalysis" (with Karen Starr); and "Dramatic Dialogues: Contemporary Clinical Practice" (with Galit Atlas) - became instant classics in the field and broke new ground in theory and the application of relational psychoanalysis. He founded and was the senior editor of the Relational Book Series Perspectives (with Adrienne Harris) with over 115 books in this series. He also published scholarly works on psychoanalysis and Jewish studies. Lew was a gifted clinician, mentor, teacher and inspiring lecturer. He led numerous study groups in various areas of psychoanalysis and furthered the education of many clinicians and academics around the world. Lew received many honors during his distinguished career including serving as president of the Division of Psychoanalysis (39) of the American Psychological Association; the New York State Psychological Association, Division of Psychologist- Psychoanalysts; and the International Association for Relational Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy. He earned fellow status with the American Board of Psychoanalysis, the American Board and Academy of Psychoanalysis, the American Psychological Association, and the New York State Psychological Association, as well as being an honorary member of the William Alanson White Psychoanalytic Society. Lew loved rock-and-roll music and playing his electric guitar. He could often be found practicing his guitar in his office and performing with SIG, the band he founded with his colleagues and played with at professional conferences. Lew was passionately devoted to his work and to his loved ones. His tireless energy, enthusiasm and commitment were always an inspiration to his family and many friends. He is survived by his loving and devoted family, children Benjamin, Raphi, and Kirya, his partner, Galit Atlas, and her children Emma, Yali, Mia Koch. Service Sunday, March 3, 11:30am at "The Riverside," 76th Street and Amsterdam Ave., NYC. Funeral Home Riverside Memorial Chapel

180 West 76th Street

New York , NY 10023

(212) 362-6600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close