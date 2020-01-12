Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEWIS CABOT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CABOT--Lewis Pickering. 1937-2019. Lewis Cabot. Collector, businessman and manufacturing executive. Died on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Scarborough, ME. He was 82. He was a resident of Bonita Springs, FL and previously of Harpswell, Maine and Boston, MA. Mr. Cabot was an important supporter of artists engaged with Color Field Painting and contemporary sculpture. He was a founding trustee of Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, NY, where he introduced founder Ralph Ogden to the work of sculptor David Smith . Other trusteeships included Boston's Museum of Fine Arts, where he helped create a department of contemporary art, the Museum of American Folk Art (New York), the Portland (Maine) Museum of Art, the Maine College of Art, the Society of Arts and Crafts of Boston, the Philadelphia Maritime Museum, the Maine Maritime Museum and the Maine State Music Theater. Born in The Hague, The Netherlands on September 6, 1937, Mr. Cabot was educated at the Groton School (Class of 1956), Harvard College (Class of 1961) and Harvard Business School (Class of 1964). Mr. Cabot purchased the Southworth Machine Company of Portland, ME, in 1977, now a multinational corporation. He was also a director of the Material Handling Institute Roundtable from 1988 to 2007. In 2017, Mr. Cabot was awarded the Norman L. Cahners Industry Award for lifetime contributions to the material handling industry. He brought an art connoisseur's eye to manufacturing, insisting that his products be finished in a myriad of bright colors and decorating his offices with collages and sculptures created out of discarded machine shop molds. Customers would occasionally call to express curiosity when they received industrial equipment painted in bright shades of yellow, pink, and purple. He was a member of the New York Yacht Club, the Portland (Maine) Yacht Club, and the Manchester (Massachusetts) Yacht Club, as well as the Somerset Club (Boston), and the Metropolitan Club (Washington, D.C.). He is survived by his wife Susan Knight Cabot, daughter Elizabeth Cabot, sons Edward O. Cabot, Timothy P. Cabot, James Cabot and Alexander Cabot, nine grandchildren, and by his siblings John G.L. Cabot and Elizabeth Cabot Lyman. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Memorial Hall, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA at 11am. Published in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

