CULLMAN--Lewis B. It is with great sadness that The International Council of The Museum of Modern Art has learned of the passing of Lewis B. Cullman at age 100. Lewis had been a very active member of the Council since 1971, travelling far and wide with his many friends from all over the world, and sharing his philanthropic vision as a leader of the organization. His wisdom, intelligence, humor, and guidance will be truly missed. Lewis's generosity to the Council and to the Museum was legendary. Among the many gifts he made with his wife Dorothy was The Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Education and Research Building at The Museum of Modern Art. Our deep sympathies are extended to Lewis's wife Louise Kerz Hirschfeld Cullman, his son Duncan, two stepsons Jonathan and Anthony Kerz, and eight grandchildren.




