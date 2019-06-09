Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CULLMAN--Lewis. The Trustees and staff of The Museum of Modern Art mourn the loss of beloved Trustee Lewis Cullman. An Honorary Trustee since 1995 and a member of MoMA's International Council since 1971, Lewis has been an integral part of the institution and adored by Trustees and staff alike. Lewis played a key role in galvanizing support for the Museum's successful 2004 capital campaign to build the new Museum, which included The Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Education and Research Building which opened its doors in 2006. With his tireless energy, Lewis not only championed our Planned Giving Committee but also served on nearly a dozen Trustee Committees. The Cullmans were among the nation's leading philanthropists, having donated over $500 million to the arts, sciences, and education. Lewis was a force of nature who believed that successful individuals have an obligation to give back. To that end, he believed in investing in young people's education and minds in the hope that as they achieved their own success they too would give back to society. So many young people he helped went on to successful careers because of him and his greatest joy was watching them succeed. He believed, emphatically, that they are the future. He practiced this belief by investing in educational and research programs at MoMA, Chess in the School, Lincoln Center, Studio in a School, The New York Public Library, the New York Botanical Gardens and other institutions around the country. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Louise, his son Duncan, two stepsons, Jonathan and Anthony Kerz: and eight grandchildren. The Board of Trustees of The Museum of Modern Art



