CULLMAN--Lewis B. The Trustees and staff of The New York Public Library deeply mourn the passing of one of the most beloved and devoted members of the Library family, Life Trustee Lewis B. Cullman. As a leading voice for scholarship, creativity, and the importance of philanthropy, Lewis had extraordinary vision. With his late wife, Dorothy, he oversaw the renovation of the Library for the Performing Arts, Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center and established the Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Curator of the Billy Rose Theatre Division. The Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers, established in honor of Brooke Russell Astor, has supported more than 300 fellows, and Lewis was also a driving force and founding supporter of the Science, Industry and Business Library, naming the circulating library and reading room. Lewis's extraordinary philanthropy has changed the landscape of New York and will have an enduring impact on our nation's cultural and intellectual life. We are incredibly grateful for Lewis's devotion to the Library, and for his tremendous friendship. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Louise and all their family and friends. Evan R. Chesler, Chairman Samuel C. Butler, Catherine Marron, Marshall Rose, Neil L. Rudenstine, Chairmen Emeriti Anthony W. Marx, President



