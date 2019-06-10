CULLMAN--Lewis B. The Trustees and Staff of The New York Botanical Garden are deeply moved by the death of our dear friend, Lewis B. Cullman. Lewis joined the Board in 1993 and from that time he helped modernize NYBG into an international resource for plant science research and education. He served as Senior Vice Chairman of the Board, as a member of the Executive, Nominating, Budget, and Capital Projects Committees, and the Plant Research and Conservation Advisory Council. In 1994, Lewis and his late wife, Dorothy, provided a magnificent gift to establish The Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Program for Molecular Systematics, empowering NYBG to make many groundbreaking new contributions to botanical science. He endowed curators in the Cullman Program and funded curatorial positions in Molecular Systematics and Plant Genomics to help the Garden build a critical mass of scientific talent. The Cullman Program has also provided internship opportunities for high school and college students. Lewis' philanthropy and engagement had a dramatic impact on the lives of hundreds of these interns, as he would visit the Garden each year to learn directly from them about their projects. In addition to advancing scientific research at NYBG, in 2002, Lewis had the vision to underwrite the display of 15 sculptures from MoMA's Sculpture Garden on The New York Botanical Garden's grounds. His generosity was the catalyst for sculpture exhibitions at the Garden that have been enjoyed by millions of people. Lewis had many entrepreneurial talents and he was a very good writer. He was elected a Life Trustee in 2016 and remained actively involved with Garden affairs until his death. We extend our loving condolences to Lewis' wife, Louise, his son, Duncan, stepsons, Jonathan and Anthony Kerz, his grandchildren, and the Cullman family. J. Barclay Collins II, Chairman Maureen, K. Chilton, Chairman Emerita Larry E. Condon, Vice Chairman Carrie Rebora Barratt, President Gregory Long, President Emeritus



